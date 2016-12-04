Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 12 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 10 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 9 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 8 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) 7 Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Iago Falque (Torino) 6 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) 5 Suso (AC Milan) Diego Perotti (AS Roma) Franck Kessie (Atalanta Bergamo) Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) Adem Ljajic (Torino) Cyril Thereau (Udinese)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0