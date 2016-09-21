Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Wednesday 6 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 5 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Jose Callejon (Napoli) 4 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Franck Kessie (Atalanta Bergamo) Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Arek Milik (Napoli) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 3 Diego Perotti (AS Roma) Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Simone Verdi (Bologna) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) 2 M'Baye Niang (AC Milan) Mattia Destro (Bologna) Marco Sau (Cagliari) Valter Birsa (Chievo Verona) Lucas Nahuel Castro (Chievo Verona) Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa) Sami Khedira (Juventus) Ciro Immobile (Lazio) Dries Mertens (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) Daniele Baselli (Torino) Stipe Perica (Udinese) Duvan Zapata (Udinese)