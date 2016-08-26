AMSTERDAM Aug 26 Forwards Memphis Depay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have been dropped by the Netherlands as they begin their bid to qualify for the World Cup in Russia after missing out on this year's European Championship.

Midfielder Jorrit Hendrix of PSV Eindhoven was the only newcomer named in a 24-man squad for a friendly against Greece next Thursday and a World Cup qualifier in Sweden six days later.

"I have spoken to Memphis and while he feels fit, I've told him I think that it is important that he first concentrates on getting back a spot in the 18-man squad at Manchester United," coach Danny Blind told a news conference on Friday.

"Hopefully, then he gets back in picture for our next internationals in October and thereafter,"

Blind has not written off the chances of striker Robin van Persie returning to the side despite leaving him out of the squad once again.

"Maybe he will improve under the tutelage of that Dick Advocaat," Blind said, referring to the former Netherlands coach who was named last week as manager of Van Persie's Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)