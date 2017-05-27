May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Saturday, May 27
Rubio Nu 0 Olimpia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 17 10 4 3 27 14 34
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 18 9 6 3 30 18 33
3 Guarani 17 10 3 4 32 26 33
4 Sol de America 17 8 6 3 26 9 30
5 Cerro Porteno 17 9 1 7 22 19 28
6 Independiente F.B.C. 17 6 7 4 23 19 25
7 General Diaz 17 5 4 8 17 27 19
8 Nacional A. 17 4 6 7 19 24 18
9 Rubio Nu 18 4 6 8 20 27 18
10 Deportivo Capiata 17 5 3 9 15 22 18
11 Sportivo Luqueno 17 3 5 9 18 26 14
12 Sportivo Trinidense 17 0 9 8 16 34 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 28
Cerro Porteno v Sportivo Luqueno (2100)
Libertad v Sol de America (2310)
Monday, May 29
Guarani v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v Independiente F.B.C. (2230)
Nacional A. v General Diaz (2310)