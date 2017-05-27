May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday Saturday, May 27 Rubio Nu 0 Olimpia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 17 10 4 3 27 14 34 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 18 9 6 3 30 18 33 3 Guarani 17 10 3 4 32 26 33 4 Sol de America 17 8 6 3 26 9 30 5 Cerro Porteno 17 9 1 7 22 19 28 6 Independiente F.B.C. 17 6 7 4 23 19 25 7 General Diaz 17 5 4 8 17 27 19 8 Nacional A. 17 4 6 7 19 24 18 9 Rubio Nu 18 4 6 8 20 27 18 10 Deportivo Capiata 17 5 3 9 15 22 18 11 Sportivo Luqueno 17 3 5 9 18 26 14 12 Sportivo Trinidense 17 0 9 8 16 34 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 28 Cerro Porteno v Sportivo Luqueno (2100) Libertad v Sol de America (2310) Monday, May 29 Guarani v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Deportivo Capiata v Independiente F.B.C. (2230) Nacional A. v General Diaz (2310)