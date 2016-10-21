Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Rubio Nu 0 General Caballero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 14 11 1 2 17 8 34 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 14 9 4 1 26 11 31 3 Cerro Porteno 12 6 3 3 27 16 21 4 Libertad 14 5 4 5 20 17 19 5 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 4 5 17 17 19 6 Sol de America 13 5 3 5 19 19 18 7 Nacional A. 14 5 3 6 20 25 18 8 General Diaz 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 9 General Caballero 15 3 6 6 17 25 15 10 Sportivo Luqueno 13 3 5 5 11 19 14 11 River Plate 14 3 3 8 18 24 12 12 Rubio Nu 15 2 4 9 10 19 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 21 General Diaz v Cerro Porteno (2310) Saturday, October 22 Libertad v Sol de America (2100) Guarani v Deportivo Capiata (2310) Sunday, October 23 Olimpia v River Plate (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Nacional A. (2310)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)