Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Ruch Chorzow 1 Wisla Krakow 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 19 12 3 4 35 18 39 2 Lechia Gdansk 19 12 3 4 31 22 39 3 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 20 10 3 7 24 26 33 4 Legia Warsaw 19 9 5 5 38 22 32 5 Lech Poznan 19 9 4 6 28 18 31 6 Zaglebie Lubin 19 7 7 5 26 21 28 7 Pogon Szczecin 20 6 8 6 31 27 26 8 Wisla Krakow 20 7 4 9 30 35 25 ------------------------- 9 Arka Gdynia 19 6 5 8 22 27 23 10 Korona Kielce 19 7 2 10 25 38 23 11 Slask Wroclaw 19 5 7 7 20 27 22 12 Piast Gliwice 19 5 7 7 20 31 22 13 Wisla Plock 19 5 6 8 23 26 21 14 Cracovia Krakow 19 4 8 7 28 26 20 15 Ruch Chorzow 20 6 2 12 28 37 20 16 Gornik Leczna 19 4 6 9 21 29 18 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Korona Kielce v Lechia Gdansk (1430) Jagiellonia Bialystok v Wisla Plock (1700) Cracovia Krakow v Lech Poznan (1930) Sunday, December 18 Slask Wroclaw v Arka Gdynia (1430) Legia Warsaw v Gornik Leczna (1700) Monday, December 19 Zaglebie Lubin v Piast Gliwice (1700)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.