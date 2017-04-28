Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 30 22 6 2 62 15 72 2 Porto 30 20 9 1 63 14 69 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 30 19 7 4 59 28 64 ------------------------- 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 17 8 6 49 33 59 5 Braga 30 14 9 7 44 29 51 6 Maritimo 30 13 8 9 31 28 47 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 30 12 6 12 35 36 42 8 GD Chaves 30 8 13 9 31 32 37 9 CD Feirense 30 10 6 14 25 43 36 10 Boavista 30 8 11 11 27 32 35 11 Vitoria Setubal 31 9 8 14 27 35 35 12 Pacos de Ferreira 30 7 11 12 29 39 32 13 Belenenses 30 8 8 14 22 39 32 14 Estoril 30 8 7 15 28 36 31 15 FC Arouca 30 9 4 17 28 48 31 16 Moreirense 30 6 7 17 25 43 25 ------------------------- 17 CD Tondela 30 5 8 17 23 49 23 18 Nacional 30 4 8 18 19 48 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Boavista v CD Tondela (1500) Nacional v Rio Ave (1500) Benfica v Estoril (1715) GD Chaves v Porto (1930) Sunday, April 30 CD Feirense v Maritimo (1500) FC Arouca v Moreirense (1500) Braga v Sporting (1700) Belenenses v Pacos de Ferreira (1915)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.