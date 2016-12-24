Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 24 Hamilton Academical 0 Celtic 3 Rangers 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Friday, December 23 Dundee 3 Hearts 2 Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 1 Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 3 Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 18 17 1 0 50 13 52 2 Rangers 19 11 5 3 26 18 38 3 Aberdeen 18 9 4 5 32 18 31 4 Hearts 19 7 7 5 34 25 28 5 St. Johnstone 18 7 6 5 24 20 27 6 Ross County 19 4 8 7 20 32 20 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 19 5 4 10 18 26 19 8 Kilmarnock 19 4 7 8 16 31 19 9 Partick Thistle 19 4 6 9 22 29 18 10 Motherwell 18 4 5 9 22 31 17 11 Hamilton Academical 19 2 10 7 19 28 16 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 3 7 9 23 35 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.