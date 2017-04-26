April 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 26
Ruzomberok 3 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1
Podbrezova 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Spartak Trnava 0 Slovan Bratislava 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Zilina 25 19 4 2 69 20 61
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 27 16 3 8 46 29 51
3 Podbrezova 26 11 8 7 30 24 41
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 26 11 7 8 48 36 40
-------------------------
5 AS Trencin 26 11 5 10 41 41 38
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 25 8 10 7 31 28 34
7 Spartak Trnava 26 9 7 10 26 32 34
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 27 8 5 14 34 50 29
9 FK Senica 26 6 7 13 21 29 25
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
11 Tatran Presov 25 3 8 14 14 52 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 27
DAC Dunajska Streda v FK Senica (1600)