Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Dec 20 Real Madrid's ban on signing players has been reduced to one transfer window after the club's appeal against a FIFA punishment for illegally buying under-age foreigners was partially upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.
A CAS statement said world governing body FIFA's decision handed down in April had been set aside and replaced by its own verdict.
"Real Madrid CF is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire transfer period (previously two)," CAS said.
Real's initial 360,000 Swiss francs ($350,000) fine has been reduced to 240,000. ($1 = 1.0293 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.