Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Atletico Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 0
Eibar 1 Sevilla 1
Las Palmas 1 Malaga 0
Leganes 1 Barcelona 5
Friday, September 16
Real Betis 2 Granada CF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 13 5 9
2 Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 10 3 9
3 Las Palmas 4 3 0 1 11 5 9
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 10 1 8
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 9 6 8
-------------------------
6 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
-------------------------
7 Sporting Gijon 4 2 1 1 4 7 7
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
9 Alaves 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
10 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 7 10 5
11 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
13 Leganes 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
14 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
15 Espanyol 3 0 2 1 7 9 2
16 Malaga 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
17 Granada CF 4 0 2 2 5 10 2
-------------------------
18 Osasuna 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
19 Valencia 3 0 0 3 4 8 0
20 Celta Vigo 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1000)
Athletic Club v Valencia (1415)
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1630)
Espanyol v Real Madrid (1845)
Monday, September 19
Alaves v Deportivo Coruna (1845)