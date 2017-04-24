April 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
Eibar 0
Red Card: Gonzalo Escalante 56
Athletic Club 1 Raul Garcia 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,597
- - -
Sunday, April 23
Real Madrid 2 Casemiro 28, James Rodriguez 85
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 77
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 33,90+2, Ivan Rakitic 73
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 81,044
- - -
Las Palmas 1 Kevin-Prince Boateng 44
Red Card: Marko Livaja 87
Alaves 1 Ibai Gomez 61
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,007
- - -
Celta Vigo 0
Real Betis 1 Darko Brasanac 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,851
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 28
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,925
- - -
Saturday, April 22
Espanyol 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,777
- - -
Osasuna 2 Jorge Mere 19og, Kenan Kodro 72
Sporting Gijon 2 Roberto Canella 79, Carlos Castro 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,964
- - -
Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 68,90+2
Leganes 1 Miguel Angel Guerrero 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,829
- - -
Malaga 2 Recio 36, Sandro Ramirez 40
Valencia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,089
- - -
Friday, April 21
Sevilla 2 Ganso 4,46
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,074
- - -