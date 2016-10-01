Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Haecken 2 Malmo 4
GIF Sundsvall 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Ostersunds FK 6 Falkenbergs FF 1
Friday, September 30
Helsingborg 0 Hammarby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 25 18 3 4 52 21 57
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 24 16 5 3 51 24 53
3 AIK Stockholm 24 13 8 3 39 23 47
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 24 12 6 6 44 34 42
-------------------------
5 Haecken 25 10 6 9 47 38 36
6 Orebro 24 10 6 8 41 39 36
7 Kalmar 24 9 8 7 34 30 35
8 Hammarby 25 9 8 8 39 37 35
9 Elfsborg Boras 24 9 7 8 45 30 34
10 OEstersunds FK 25 9 6 10 32 39 33
11 Djurgarden 24 10 1 13 35 36 31
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 7 8 10 28 35 29
13 GIF Sundsvall 25 7 7 11 33 42 28
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 25 6 4 15 27 48 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 24 3 6 15 22 48 15
16 Falkenbergs FF 25 2 3 20 22 67 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Kalmar v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Djurgarden v Orebro (1530)