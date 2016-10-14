Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 13 Chicago Fire 2 Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Wednesday, October 12 Seattle Sounders 0 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 32 14 9 9 56 42 51 2 New York City FC 32 14 9 9 57 53 51 3 Toronto FC 32 13 10 9 46 35 49 4 Montreal Impact 32 11 11 10 47 48 44 5 DC United 32 10 13 9 48 42 43 6 Philadelphia Union 32 11 9 12 52 51 42 7 New England Revolution 32 10 9 13 40 52 39 8 Columbus Crew 32 8 12 12 47 51 36 9 Orlando City SC 32 7 14 11 49 58 35 10 Chicago Fire 32 6 10 16 38 54 28 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 32 15 12 5 38 30 57 2 FC Dallas 32 16 8 8 48 39 56 3 LA Galaxy 32 11 15 6 53 39 48 4 Seattle Sounders 32 13 6 13 41 40 45 5 Real Salt Lake 32 12 9 11 43 44 45 6 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 7 13 40 41 43 7 Portland Timbers 32 11 8 13 46 49 41 8 San Jose Earthquakes 32 8 13 11 32 38 37 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 9 8 15 41 51 35 10 Houston Dynamo 32 7 12 13 38 43 33 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 16 Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (1900) DC United v New York City FC (1900) Montreal Impact v Toronto FC (1900) New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (1900) Philadelphia Union v Orlando City SC (1900) FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (2100) Houston Dynamo v LA Galaxy (2100) Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2100) Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (2100)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)