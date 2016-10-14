Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 13 Chicago Fire 2 Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Wednesday, October 12 Seattle Sounders 0 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 32 14 9 9 56 42 51 2 New York City FC 32 14 9 9 57 53 51 3 Toronto FC 32 13 10 9 46 35 49 4 Montreal Impact 32 11 11 10 47 48 44 5 DC United 32 10 13 9 48 42 43 6 Philadelphia Union 32 11 9 12 52 51 42 7 New England Revolution 32 10 9 13 40 52 39 8 Columbus Crew 32 8 12 12 47 51 36 9 Orlando City SC 32 7 14 11 49 58 35 10 Chicago Fire 32 6 10 16 38 54 28 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 32 15 12 5 38 30 57 2 FC Dallas 32 16 8 8 48 39 56 3 LA Galaxy 32 11 15 6 53 39 48 4 Seattle Sounders 32 13 6 13 41 40 45 5 Real Salt Lake 32 12 9 11 43 44 45 6 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 7 13 40 41 43 7 Portland Timbers 32 11 8 13 46 49 41 8 San Jose Earthquakes 32 8 13 11 32 38 37 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 9 8 15 41 51 35 10 Houston Dynamo 32 7 12 13 38 43 33 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 16 Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (1900) DC United v New York City FC (1900) Montreal Impact v Toronto FC (1900) New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (1900) Philadelphia Union v Orlando City SC (1900) FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (2100) Houston Dynamo v LA Galaxy (2100) Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2100) Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (2100)