UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, Feb 11 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Thursday, with Singapore hitting a three-week closing low as a shift to safe-haven assets hit Asia but stocks in Indonesia snapped a two-day losing streak amid a rise in the rupiah and foreign inflows. Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell for a second day, down 1.7 percent at 2,538.28, the lowest close since Jan. 21. Malaysia's key index extended losses for a second day and the Thai SET index was down 1.7 percent at 0928 GMT. Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.8 percent. Investors sought the safety of Japanese yen, gold and top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates. Jakarta composite index was up 0.9 percent, led by a 4.8 percent jump in shares of Astra International, with foreign investors net buying the stock which was also the most traded. The rupiah hit a near four-month high in line with gains in most emerging Asian currencies. Philippine shares rose 0.4 percent, with the overall stock market posting net foreign selling worth 584 million peso ($12.28 million), stock exchange data showed. Vietnam will remain closed through Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2538.28 2582.1 -1.70 Bangkok (at 0928 GMT) 1282.32 1304.74 -1.72 Manila 6663.43 6637.48 0.39 Jakarta 4775.86 4732.483 0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1644.41 -0.03 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2538.28 2882.73 -11.95 Bangkok 1282.32 1288.02 -0.44 Manila 6663.43 6952.08 -4.15 Jakarta 4775.86 4593.008 3.98 Kuala Lumpur 1643.95 1692.51 -2.87 Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92 ($1 = 47.5450 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February