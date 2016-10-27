By Geo Tharappel Oct 27 Southeast Asian markets ended largely up on Thursday, as oil prices rose on concerns over Venezuela's stability and firming demand in Asia, but Philippine shares extended losses to a sixth straight session. Escalating protests in Venezuela against the rule of President Nicolas Maduro boosted oil prices, but doubts over OPEC's ability to organise a coordinated production cut continued to weigh on markets. In Asia, South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Thursday that it expected refinery demand to rise in the region. The Philippine index extended losses for a sixth session to close 0.7 percent down, led by financials and consumer staples. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is visiting U.S.-ally Japan, said on Thursday there would be no more war games with the United States and again gave vent to his anger against Washington. Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings was among the top losers on the index, falling nearly 2 percent. Branded food products company Universal Robina Corp fell more than 2 percent, posting its biggest intraday percentage loss, in more than eight weeks. Thailand ended around 0.4 percent up, rebounding from Wednesday's losses, led by financials and energy stocks, as oil prices were up about 0.5 percent. Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL was the biggest gainer on the index by points. Indonesian stocks rose 0.3 percent, with trading volumes nearly five times the 30-day average, boosted by financials and telecommunication services. Index heavyweights Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were among the top gainers, both recording biggest intraday percentage gains in close to two weeks. "Telekomunikasi Indonesia's earnings continue to give positive surprise... valuation remains attractive compared with regional telecommunication rivals," financial services company Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note. Singapore ended flat, while Vietnam rose. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2828.94 2828.57 0.01 Bangkok 1498.36 1492.12 0.42 Manila 7445.14 7494.41 -0.66 Jakarta 5416.836 5399.679 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1669.03 1673.92 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 676.9 673.61 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2828.94 2882.73 -1.87 Bangkok 1498.36 1288.02 16.33 Manila 7445.14 6952.08 7.09 Jakarta 5416.836 4593.008 17.94 Kuala Lumpur 1669.03 1692.51 -1.39 Ho Chi Minh 676.9 579.03 16.90 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)