(Corrects numbers for Philippines, Vietnam indexes in 2nd table) By Hanna Paul Jan 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were range-bound on Monday as cautious investors awaited cues from Wall Street after Donald Trump took office on Friday. U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the president's comments buttressed hopes for potential protectionist trade policies. In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to end what he called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and vowed to put "America first". Broader Asian peers remain resilient as Trump struck a protectionist stance but held back on negative surprises and refrained from labelling China as a currency manipulator for now, an accusation he made while campaigning. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent. "Most Asian equities are up, but gains are limited. Southeast Asian markets remain tentative, looking for further direction from the west, and (are) trying to get a feel of the Trump Presidency" said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at brokerage house AsiaSec Equities. Philippines was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 0.7 percent, bolstered by industrials and financial stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained 2.4 percent and Metropolitan Bank and Trust rose 2.2 percent. Philippines made ties with China to cooperate on 30 projects worth $3.7 billion focusing on poverty reduction. "Investors are looking at how the Trump presidency will affect trade in Asia, particularly China. Exports should be affected and there are a lot of export-driven markets in Asia such as Singapore and Malaysia" said Manny Cruz. Malaysia rose 0.5 percent with multinational industrial company Sime Darby surging as much as 3.4 percent to hit a 15-month high while telecom giant Telekom Malaysia gained 2.2 percent. Singapore stocks firmed up 0.3 percent ahead of consumer price index data later in the day, which is expected to have edged higher from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, helped by gains in global oil prices. Markets were also bolstered by firmer oil prices, up on successful implementation of output cuts by OPEC. Indonesia bucked the trend and remained steady, after falling as much as 0.5 percent earlier, weighed down by healthcare stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS, Change at 0448 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3019.7 3011.08 0.29 Bangkok 1568.47 1562.99 0.35 Manila 7281.25 7232.66 0.67 Jakarta 5250.783 5254.311 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1673.29 1664.89 0.50 Ho Chi Minh 687.35 686.26 0.16 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3019.7 2880.76 4.82 Bangkok 1568.47 1542.94 1.65 Manila 7281.25 6840. 6.40 Jakarta 5250.783 5296.711 -0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1673.29 1641.73 1.92 Ho Chi Minh 687.35 664.87 3.40 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)