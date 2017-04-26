By Susan Mathew April 26 Southeast Asian stock markets gained momentum in afternoon trade on Wednesday, driven by positive sentiment in global markets on receding political uncertainty in France, strong Wall Street earnings and anticipated tax cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record high, underpinned by strong earnings, while the euro retained previous gains as immediate political concerns regarding the French presidential elections faded. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.55 percent to its highest since June 2015 and was last up 0.3 percent, heading for a fifth straight session of gains. Indonesian shares gained the most in the region, closing 0.8 percent higher, after having hit fresh highs at open. Healthcare stock Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat gained 6.9 percent and Bank Central Asia rose 3.5 percent. An Index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks gained more than 1 percent, rising for the third straight session. Investors shrugged of data that showed that foreign direct investment into Indonesia grew at its weakest pace in at least five years in the first quarter on slowing government deregulation efforts, risking investment growth. Philippine shares came off early losses to close 0.3 percent higher, buoyed by net foreign buying. Singapore shares rose 0.3 percent with Genting Singapore gaining 3.7 percent and DBS Group Holdings climbing 0.6 percent. Singapore's industrial production rose faster than expected in March from a year earlier, due to a continued surge in the electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to a possible upward revision in the city-state's first-quarter GDP. Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, snapping two sessions of falls, while Malaysian stocks climbed 0.2 percent in their fourth straight session of gains, posting their highest close since May 2015. Vietnam ended 0.4 percent higher, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3173.76 3163.93 0.31 Bangkok 1567.47 1562.27 0.33 Manila 7726.45 7700.46 0.34 Jakarta 5726.53 5680.796 0.81 Kuala Lumpur 1768.92 1765.8 0.18 Ho Chi Minh 710.04 707.58 0.35 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3173.76 2880.76 10.17 Bangkok 1567.47 1542.94 1.59 Manila 7726.45 6840.64 12.9 Jakarta 5726.53 5296.711 8.11 Kuala Lumpur 1768.92 1641.73 7.75 Ho Chi Minh 710.04 664.87 6.8 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)