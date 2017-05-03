UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
LIMA May 3 Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent from $172 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, operates mines in Mexico and Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.