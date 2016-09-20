* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting by individual and foreign investors, boosting the main bourse towards the end of the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,025.70 points.

Offshore investors have been buyers for three straight sessions, purchasing a net 98.4 billion won ($87.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. Individuals bought a net 115.6 billion won ($103.18 million) worth.

The South Korean won was slightly weaker and was quoted at 1,1206 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade. It was down 0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,118.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)