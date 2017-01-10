* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 10 The South Korean won built on a rebound on Tuesday after a sudden fall the previous session as markets waited for clues about incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's economic policies at a news conference on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,194.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,208.3.

South Korean shares finished lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 2,045.12 points.

Foreign investors bought stocks for the 10th straight session, purchasing a net 99.6 billion won ($83.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)