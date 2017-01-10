* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Jan 10 The South Korean won built
on a rebound on Tuesday after a sudden fall the previous session
as markets waited for clues about incoming U.S. president Donald
Trump's economic policies at a news conference on Wednesday.
The won was quoted at 1,194.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.1 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,208.3.
South Korean shares finished lower with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at
2,045.12 points.
Foreign investors bought stocks for the 10th straight
session, purchasing a net 99.6 billion won ($83.39 million)
worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)