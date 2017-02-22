* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 22 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar selling from exporters and a weaker U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.

The won was quoted at 1,142.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,146.1.

South Korean shares rose for a third consecutive session to their highest close in nearly 20 months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,106.61, its highest since July 2, 2015.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fifth straight session, purchasing 322.8 billion won ($282.78 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)