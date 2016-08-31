* Won might be volatile after Aug global data - analyst * KOSPI calm, foreigners sell a small volume * Shares of firms linked to Hanjin Shipping rise SEOUL, Aug 31 The South Korean won and shares made only small moves early on Wednesday, with many investors staying on the sidelines as views on how soon U.S. interest rates will rise changing often. The won stood at 1,116.7 as of 0214 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,119.9. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,034.60 points. Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures, expects moves could get sharper as economic indicators from major economies including the U.S. and China come out in the near future. Indicators such as the U.S. August jobs report on Friday "may cause the won to move wildly," he said. Offshore investors were poised to be sellers of KOPS shares on Wednesday, but the amount was moderate at a net 18.5 billion Korean won ($16.57 million). Shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd gained as much as 8.9 percent as Handing Shipping Co Ltd lost support from its creditor banks. Hannibal and Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , under the same group as Handing Shipping, rose as much as 7.1 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively, as investor concerns over damage possibly spilling over to related companies ebbed. Handing Shipping has decided to file for court receivership. Decliners outnumbered advancers 562 to 229. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 110.80. 0214 GMT Prevue close Dollar/won 1,116.7 1,119.9 Yen/won 10.8408/63 10.8684 *KGB futures 110.80 110.85 KOPS 2,034.60 2,039.74 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)