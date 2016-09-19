(Adds dropped word "low" in headline) * Fed's rate hike fear returns on positive CPI * KOSPI extend gains on foreign stock purchases SEOUL, Sept 19 The South Korean won dropped to a 3-week low against the dollar on Monday as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data added to market jitters ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The won was quoted at 1,121.4 as of 0220 GMT, down 0.2 percent compared to the previous close of 1,118.8. It touched its lowest level since Aug. 29 earlier in the session. U.S. consumer prices in August pointed to a steady build-up of inflation that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year. Markets see a roughly 50-50 chance of a rate rise in December. "CPI is what the Fed considers the most along with the employment data when deciding on its next policy movement," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Both the Fed and the Bank of Japan will hold policy meetings on Sept. 20-21. South Korean shares extended their gains as foreign investors purchased more equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,010.28 points. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 30.6 billion Korean won ($27.31 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. The sub-index for electric and electronics companies rose more than 2 percent with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 2.1 percent and SK Hynix Inc up 3.3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 406 to 389. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were even at 110.60. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,121.4 1,118.8 Yen/won 10.9681/09 10.9986 *KTB futures 110.60 110.60 KOSPI 2,010.28 1,999.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)