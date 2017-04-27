* Samsung Elec expects further improvement in current
quarter
* Foreign investors set to snap 5-day stock-buying session
* Won pressured by Trump's tax-cut plan
SEOUL, April 27 South Korean shares were weaker
early on Thursday, tracking a wider global pullback from recent
highs, but losses were mitigated by tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics , which rose over 2 percent on a stronger
earnings outlook.
Asian shares ticked down from recent peaks on Thursday after
a long-awaited U.S. tax plan failed to inspire investors.
Meanwhile, Samsung said it expected earnings to further
improve in the second quarter, after it reported its best
quarterly profit for the January-March period since 2013 thanks
to a memory chip boom.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 2,202.60 points as of 0234 GMT, as investors
took profits on recent gains. The KOSPI reached a near six-year
high on Wednesday on improved investor sentiment and easing
geopolitical concerns.
"Foreign investors' demand for Samsung Electronics is high
today but they are selling shares in other sectors to take
profits from the KOSPI, which has risen significantly in a short
period," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at KB Securities.
Samsung SDS and Samsung C&T both
fell more than 6 percent as Samsung Elec said it had decided not
to adopt a holding company structure, rejecting demands from
U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
Hyundai Motor was down 1.7 percent and Naver
Corp 2.5 percent.
Bae added that despite a downward movement of KOSPI for the
day, the index is apt to rise further on support of strong
fundamentals among the companies in sectors such as major
finance, steel and metal, chemicals, and oil.
Investors did not react to South Korea's gross domestic
product data, which showed the economy accelerated in the first
quarter of 2017 from the previous three months on strong exports
and capital investment.
Offshore investors were expected to break five-day buying
spree, selling a net 42 billion Korean won ($37.19 million)
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 512 to 265.
The South Korean won slumped as U.S. President Donald
Trump unveiled a tax cut plan overnight, which only drew a
cautions welcome from fiscal conservatives and financial
markets.
The won was quoted at 1,129.6 to the dollar, down
0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,125.1.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.02 point to 109.44.
0234 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,129.6 1,125.1
Yen/won 10.1528/82 10.1911
*KTB futures 109.44 109.42
KOSPI 2,202.60 2,207.84
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)