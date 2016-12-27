U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN Dec 27 Italy's Fincantieri is the only bidder for shipping group STX France, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday a Korean court said only one bid for STX France had been received so far.
A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's receivership had said earlier in November that four parties had expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX France SA. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Luca Trogni)
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.
Jan 25 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2jStQWD