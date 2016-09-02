MADRID, Sept 2 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy failed on Friday to win the confidence of
parliament to serve a second term as prime minister, starting
the countdown to a possible third election if a deal can't be
brokered in the next two months.
As on Wednesday when he lost a first investiture vote, Rajoy
secured the backing of only 170 representatives in the
350-strong assembly.
Liberal newcomer Ciudadanos voted in favour of Rajoy, as did
a small party from the Canary Islands. The Socialists,
anti-austerity alliance Unidos Podemos, and regional parties
from the Basque Country and Catalonia voted against him, making
180 rejections.
There were no abstentions, making the results of the second
vote exactly the same as the first vote on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)