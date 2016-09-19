Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news from the Premier League ahead of the week's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

FORMULA ONE

SINGAPORE - Attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix, one of the most popular races on the calendar and held at night in the city-state, fell this year, hurt by a slowdown in the local and global economy. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ECONOMY, expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Aradhana Aravindan and Fathin Ungku, 300 words)

RUGBY

Status quo for Super Rugby, for now

SYDNEY - Super Rugby will retain the same structure for 2017 but there is an acceptance that it is not perfect and changes are possible for the following season, SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SANZAAR, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 550 words)

NFL

Bears host Eagles as anthem protest continues

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to join the protest amongst NFL players during the American national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Rams make nostalgic return to the iconic Coliseum

LOS ANGELES - Nostalgia was the dominant feeling for excited Rams fans as they watched their team play its first National Football League game at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 37 years. (NFL-RAMS/ (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

ICE HOCKEY

TORONTO - Surprise packages Team Europe face the Czech Republic, while traditional powerhouses Russia, seeking their first win, meet Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Bumgarner to duel with Kershaw in Los Angeles

The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to send Clayton Kershaw to the mound against Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants, who are five games behind the Dodgers but have a one-game lead for the second wild card over the St. Louis Cardinals. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

