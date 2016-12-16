Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, first test, Brisbane (to 19)

Handscomb raises maiden century as Pakistan fight back

Rookie batsman Peter Handscomb completed his maiden test century after Pakistan's bowlers fought back with four wickets to limit Australia to 377 for seven at tea on day two of the day-night first test in Brisbane. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

India v England, 5th test (to 20)

England bring back Broad, bat against India in Chennai

CHENNAI - England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to bat in the fifth and final test against India on Friday as the tourists bid to salvage some pride, having lost the series with a match to spare. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Bid leader Estanguet discusses Paris 2024 plans

PARIS - Triple Olympic canoeing champion Tony Estanguet, co-leader of the Paris 2024 Olympic bid, talks to Reuters ahead of a general assembly. (OLYMPICS-PARIS/ESTANGUET (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We continue the build-up to this weekend's matches with full coverage of the managers' press conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Bundesliga

Unbeaten Hoffenheim face mercurial Dortmund

BERLIN - Hoffenheim will look to defend their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season when they host Borussia Dortmund, who have won just three of their last nine league matches.(SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2130 GMT/ 4.30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

NFL

Seahawks clinch NFC West as Rams fall again

The Los Angeles Rams couldn't muster enough offense to challenge the Seattle Seahawks, who clinched the NFC West for the third time in four years with a 24-3 victory at CenturyLink Field. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors set for clash with visiting Knicks

Twice reigning league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors host Latvian Kristaps Porzingis and a New York Knicks team that have won six of their last eight games. (BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-NYK/, expect by 0645 GMT/1:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs visit Suns with eye on top spot

The second-place San Antonio Spurs try to close in on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors when they visit the Phoenix Suns while the Milwaukee Bucks bid to snap a three-game skid at the Chicago Bulls in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) (Asia desk editor: Sudipto Ganguly)