Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

MOTOR RACING

Formula One

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (26)

Hamilton talks up chances ahead of season-opener

MELBOURNE - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will talk up his hopes of a fourth world championship in the pre-race media conference for the season-opener at Albert Park along with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and other leading drivers. (MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT / 1 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

SOCCER

World Cup 2018 qualifiers

Asian World Cup qualifying

Group A

China v South Korea, Changsha (1125)

Syria v Uzbekistan, Malacca (1200)

Qatar v Iran, Doha (1600)

Group B

United Arab Emirates v Japan, Al Ain (1530)

Iraq v Australia, Tehran (1200)

Thailand v Saudi Arabia, Bangkok (1200)

BEIJING - China, who are currently bottom of Group A, host second placed South Korea in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Changsha, provincial capital of China's central Hunan province. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CHN-KOR/, PIX, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 300 words)

SYDNEY - Japan, Australia and South Korea are all in action seeking the four automatic tickets to the 2018 World Cup finals up for grabs in the third round of Asian qualifying, while ambitious China, former Asian champions Iraq and 2022 hosts Qatar battle to keep their slim hopes alive. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ASIA/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1700 GMT/3 PM ET, by Michael Church, 500 words)

Asian Cup berth in 2019 essential for India - coach

MUMBAI - India coach Stephen Constantine believes qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup finals is essential if football in the country is to continue to develop in the wake of the success of the Indian Super League. (SOCCER-INDIA/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Michael Church, 650 words)

South America qualifying

Brazil face tough test of their winning form in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO - Brazil, who have notched seven successive wins but lost exciting striker Gabriel Jesus to injury, face the toughest test of their brilliant form away to Uruguay in a clash of the top two teams in the South American group. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-URY-BRA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Argentina need points after slipping to fifth in standings

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina must beat Chile at home to leapfrog them into the four qualifying berths in the South American group before the daunting trip to La Paz five days later to face Bolivia at high altitude. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-CHL/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

We'll have all the latest news ahead of this week's other international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ and SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)

BASEBALL

U.S. celebrate their first WBC title

The United States won their first World Baseball Classic title with an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico in Los Angeles on Wednesday behind the stellar pitching of Marcus Stroman and a 13-hit attack. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/FINAL, moved with updates to follow, 268 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, fourth test, Dharamsala (from 25)

Stage set for Dharamsala's blockbuster test debut

NEW DELHI - With the world's top two teams clashing in a winner-take-it-all finale of a testy series, the picturesque town of Dharamsala in the Himalayan foothills could not have asked for a better debut as a test venue on Saturday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin (to 26)

McIlroy, Spieth try to rebound from opening-round loses Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth try to recover from opening-round losses when they face Gary Woodland and Japan’s Yuta Ikeda, respectively, while world number one Dustin Johnson faces German Martin Kaymer in round two action at the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament at the Austin Country Club. (GOLF-MATCHPLAY/ (TV), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open (to 26)

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell will try to take advantage of a weaker field in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open and get back to his winning ways at Coco Beach in Rio Grande where world number 73 Wesley Bryan is the top-ranked player in the field. (GOLF-PUERTORICO/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 2)

Pliskova and Muguruza eye third round berths

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova faces Madison Brengle, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza battles Christina McHale and fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova plays Paraguayan qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg in second round action at the Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (TV), expect from 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Catalonia

BARCELONA - Tejay van Garderen leads the Tour of Catalonia heading into stage four, a 194.3 kilometre race from Llivia to Igualada. (CYCLING-CATALONIA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP preview

Maverick joins MotoGP top guns with Marquez in his sights

LONDON - Valentino Rossi's new Yamaha team mate Maverick Vinales was fastest in testing and aims to give triple champion Marc Marquez a run for his money when the MotoGP season fires up in Qatar this weekend. (MOTOR-MOTOGP/PREVIEW, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Sudipto Ganguly)