July 1 Tickets to watch U.S. professional
football team the Denver Broncos, the winners of the 2016 Super
Bowl, may be a hot commodity, but an auction for their stadium's
naming rights ended this week without any bids being received.
The stadium in Denver is called Sports Authority Field at
Mile High Stadium, named after the eponymous sporting goods
retailer in 2011. However, Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy
in March and put the naming rights up for sale as part of a
court-supervised auction.
No bidders for the rights came forward at an auction of the
retailer's assets held this week, Matt Sugar, the director of
stadium affairs at the Metropolitan Football Stadium District,
which is the owner of the stadium, said on Friday. Discussions
are underway about launching a new auction for the naming
rights.
The contract for the naming rights up for grabs extends
until 2021, and comes with a $3.6 million payment obligation due
Aug. 1. Sports Authority is current on payments under the naming
rights contract, Sugar said.
A spokesperson for Sports Authority declined to comment.
Prospective bidders may be worried about uncertainties in
the bankruptcy court process, said Eric Smallwood, the managing
partner of sports marketing consultancy Apex Marketing Group
Inc. Sports Authority's creditors and the stadium's owner can
object to the sale, and a bankruptcy court judge must also
approve it.
This week, the stadium began the process of finding a
marketing company to help it solicit interest in the naming
rights on its own, Sugar said. However, the stadium may not be
able to pursue such a sale unless Sports Authority defaults on
its contract, or walks away from it.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is the lead bidder to buy
Sports Authority's intellectual property, and 31 of its leases
for $23 million following an auction this week.
The retailer, which already has a soccer stadium called
Dick's Sporting Goods Park in a suburb of Denver, has not
expressed any interest in the football stadium.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington and Jessica DiNapoli in
New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)