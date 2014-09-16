COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa cut energy prices across the board on Tuesday after
officially opening a completed $1.35 billion Chinese-financed
900 MW coal power plant project.
He announced the cut after a meeting in Colombo with Chinese
President Xi Jinping, now on an official visit to Sri Lanka.
"Electricity bills of the people will be reduced by 25
percent with effect from today," the president said.
"The price of kerosene will be reduced by 20 rupees per
litre, price of petrol by 5 rupees per litre and price of diesel
by 3 rupees per litre from today. This will benefit all
households in Sri Lanka."
With the reduction, the price for petrol has been reduced by
3.1 percent to 157 Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21) a litre, for diesel
by 2.5 percent to 118 rupees a litre and for kerosene by 18.9
percent to 86 rupees a litre.
The coal power plant on the northwestern coast near the town
of Puttalam opened its first section in 2011. The ceremony on
Tuesday marked the opening of the second and third sections,
which completed the whole project.
Sri Lanka has until now maintained higher electricity and
oil prices to help recover from losses built up before the
state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Ceylon Petroleum
Corporation (CPC) stopped price subsidies early last year.
Deputy Treasury Secretary B.M.S. Batagoda said the price
reduction will have no impact on the fiscal deficit this year.
"Both CEB and CPC have improved their balance sheets due to
higher prices. We were expecting a reduction for sometime. I
don't see any impact on the fiscal balance," he told Reuters.
Constraints faced in importing cheap crude oil from Iran in
the face of sanctions imposed by the United States because of
its nuclear programme have also hit Sri Lanka's energy prices.
Sri Lanka's only 50,000 barrel-per-day refinery is designed
predominantly to refine Iranian light crude, though crudes from
Oman and Saudi Arabia can also be refined at a lower refining
efficiency.
(1 US dollar = 130.2700 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)