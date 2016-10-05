BRIEF-Dentas to sell entire 100 pct stake in Hokkaido dental tech firm
* Says the co plans to entire 100 percent stake in Hokkaido-based dental tech firm on Jan. 31
FRANKFURT Oct 5 Stada, the German generic drugmaker whose chairman was ousted by disgruntled investors, said it was banking on branded products to underpin longer term growth.
The company said on Wednesday that its target of group sales of 5 percent on average per year until 2019 would be driven by 8 percent growth per year at the branded products business, which makes brand-name prescription drugs that have lost patent protection as well as branded non-prescription drugs.
Stada is making presentations on its growth prospects to investors on Wednesday.
Stada's non-branded generic drugs business, which still accounted for about 60 percent of group sales last year, would see revenue increase by about 3 percent per year through 2019, it added.
Stada issued new earnings targets for 2019 in July.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says the co plans to entire 100 percent stake in Hokkaido-based dental tech firm on Jan. 31
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: