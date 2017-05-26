BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market announces listing of Orient UNB Takaful shares
* Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 26 State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.
A total 17 banks had bid to underwrite the so-called qualified institutional placement, for which SBI will pay a nominal fee of one rupee, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported. ($1 = 64.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S.Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Rafael Nam)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish private-equity firm Nordic Capital said on Thursday its employees would appeal a ruling by a Swedish court that could lead to top managers in the industry facing a total extra tax bill of around 2.3 billion crowns ($263 million).