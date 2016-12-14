JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South Africa's furniture retailer Steinhoff International said on Wednesday it was in talks with Shoprite to combine both firm's African retail businesses.

As part of the transaction, Shoprite is expected to buy Steinhoff's African operations, which include Pepkor Africa, JD Group, Steinbuild and Tekkie Town, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Clarke)