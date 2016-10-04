Oct 4 The extremely dangerous Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais in western Haiti on Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Matthew, which made a landfall at about 7 a.m EDT, is located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of the eastern tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (230 km/h), the NHC said.

The eye of Matthew, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, will move near eastern Cuba and move near or over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather agency said.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)