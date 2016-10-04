Oct 4 Drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with
Britain's Summit Therapeutics Plc to develop drugs to
treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the companies said on
Tuesday.
Summit will get $40 million up front and could receive up to
$522 million in milestone payments, they said.
Bowing to pressure from patient advocates, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approved last month a treatment from Sarepta
for DMD, a rare and progressive genetic disorder that hampers
muscle movement.
Summit's shares were up 39 percent at 181.75 pence, poised
for their best day since July 2011. Trading in Sarepta shares
was halted.
