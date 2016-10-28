ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss Re has agreed as
sole reinsurer to protect seven prefectures of Guangdong
province in China against losses from tropical cyclones and
excessive rainfall, it said on Friday.
The pilot programme makes the Swiss group a partner of
local insurers led by the People's Insurance Company of China
(PICC) in 2016. The programme covers Guangdong province against
losses of up to $350 million.
A first payout was already triggered after super-typhoon
Haima made landfall in the city of Shanwei on Oct. 21, it said.
The programme, expected to be adjusted and renewed annually,
would be rolled out in a total 10 prefectures by the end of this
year.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)