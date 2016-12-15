BRIEF-L'attrait unit to buy properties
* Says its unit to buy three properties that including plots of land and building located in Japan on Jan. 31, with undisclosed price
BERN Dec 15 Swiss big banks UBS and Credit Suisse need to further strengthen their resilience through the accumulation of high-trigger contingent convertible capital instruments (CoCos), Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.
"The further strengthening of resilience through the accumulation of high-trigger CoCos, as foreseen by the regulations, is important and necessary," Zurbruegg said, according to remarks prepared for a media conference following the SNB's decision to keep rates at very low levels.
He said the big banks' loss potential remained substantial relative to their capitalisation despite a slight improvement in their capital situation since June. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
