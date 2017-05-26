BRIEF-French group Safran buys stake in Kalray
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
TAIPEI May 26 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holdings said its two subsidiaries have completed an agreement to acquire the Malaysia unit of The Bank of Nova Scotia for $255 million.
The subsidiaries, Cathay United Bank and Cathay Life, will split the stake at 51 percent and 49 percent respectively, according to a company statement. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.
Last month, Cathay Financial said its subsidiaries were participating in the equity bid for the Malaysia unit in an exclusive agreement. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.