TAIPEI, Sept 30 Taiwan's overnight interbank
rate opened unchanged at 0.184 percent on Friday, compared to
its previous session open, after the central bank decided at its
quarterly policy meeting to keep benchmark interest rates
steady.
The central bank left the discount rate unchanged after its
meeting Thursday, saying it has done all it can to support the
trade-dependent economy and called for more structural policies
to keep growth on track.
The decision, as widely expected, probably means the central
bank will wind down a rate-cut cycle that started in September
2015, economists said.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market
participants because it is guided by the central bank and is
seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.
The central bank earlier on Friday also kept its open market
operation rates also unchanged.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)