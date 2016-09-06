TAIPEI, Sept 6 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday tracking gains in some overseas markets and supported by foreign investors buying shares.

As of 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent to 9,144.96, after closing up 1.1 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Tech component makers were among actively traded stocks. Optical storage device maker Ritek was up 2.1 percent, while printed circuit board maker Compeq was 3.5 percent higher.

Foreign investors have net purchased local shares so far in September, adding to their net buying for the past three months in a row.

The purchases have strengthened the Taiwan dollar to levels not seen since mid-August.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.092 to T$31.414 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)