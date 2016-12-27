TAIPEI, Dec 27 Taiwan stocks were largely flat on Tuesday in light trading ahead of the year-end, amid a lack of cues to provide direction as some major overseas markets were shut for holiday. As of 0318 GMT, the main TAIEX index was mostly unchanged at 9,114.04 points, after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display Corp was off 2.3 percent, while contract chipmaker TSMC rose slightly. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$32.269 per U.S. dollar. The local dollar is trading at lows not seen since early July against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)