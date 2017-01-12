NEW YORK Jan 12 Japanese auto parts
manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to agree to plead
guilty to fraud charges as early as Friday as part of a $1
billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve
the government's investigation into deadly air bag ruptures,
sources said.
The settlement is also expected to include restitution to
some victims and automakers, who have been forced to recall
vehicles with the defective inflators.
Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least 16
deaths worldwide, including 11 U.S. deaths. Regulators have said
recalls would eventually affect about 42 million U.S. vehicles
with nearly 70 million Takata air bag inflators, making this the
largest safety recall in U.S. history.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)