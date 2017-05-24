* Increases tensions between government and mining sector
* Latest move in president's anti-graft crackdown
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, May 24 Tanzania President John
Magufuli fired his mining minister and the chief of the
state-run mineral audit agency on Wednesday after an
investigation into possible undeclared exports by mining
companies to evade tax.
Magufuli's decision, announced in a televised speech,
signals an escalation of tensions between the government and the
mining industry, which has denied engaging in tax evasion.
Mining accounts for about 4 percent of the East African
nation's gross domestic product.
Magufuli said the investigation report revealed that Acacia
Mining declared the presence of gold, copper and silver
in its mineral sand exports but did not declare other precious
metals in the consignments.
"The committee (investigating the exports) found that there
were many other minerals in those shipping containers that were
not declared, such as sulphur, iron, iridium, titanium and
zinc," Magufuli said. "They were also under-invoicing the actual
gold, copper and silver content in those shipping containers."
The report said that Acacia declared about 1.1 tonnes of
gold in the containers but an analysis established that the
shipment contained up to 15 tonnes.
The company denied any wrongdoing and said it had not yet
seen the report.
"Acacia reiterates that it fully declares everything of
commercial value that we produce and pay all appropriate
royalties and taxes on all of the payable minerals," the company
said in a statement.
SHARES PLUNGE
Acacia's share price fell by more than 14 percent to 374
pence after the announcement -- its biggest fall since March 3.
By 1111 GMT the shares had recovered some ground to 388 pence,
down 10.6 percent.
Acacia, majority owned by Barrick Gold, has three
Tanzania gold mines that also produce copper. It is also
exploring in other parts of Africa.
Magufuli also said that the Minister for Mines and Minerals,
Sospeter Muhongo, and the state-run Tanzania Minerals Audit
Agency (TMAA) were guilty of failings in the monitoring of gold
and copper concentrate exports.
"I like Professor Muhongo very much ... he is my friend, but
I would like him to assess himself on this issue and vacate his
position without delay," Magufuli said after receiving the
report on examinations of more than 250 impounded shipping
containers of gold and copper concentrates.
Magufuli also sacked the agency's chief executive, Dominic
Rwekaza, and disbanded the board of the mineral audit agency,
saying they failed to supervise exports properly.
Neither Muhongo nor representatives of the Tanzania Minerals
Audit Agency were immediately available for comment.
Magufuli, nicknamed The Bulldozer for his propensity to push
projects through, launched a major crackdown on corruption
shortly after taking office in 2015.
The anti-graft drive has felled ministers, the head of the
port, the tax chief and thousands of civil servants, though some
companies claim they are being fined for crimes they did not
commit.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by David Goodman)