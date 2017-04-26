MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.

In the January-March period, the company had sales of 22.18 billion pesos, up from 21.74 billion pesos in the first-quarter of 2016.

($1 = 18.7275 at end of March) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)