REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.
In the January-March period, the company had sales of 22.18 billion pesos, up from 21.74 billion pesos in the first-quarter of 2016.
($1 = 18.7275 at end of March) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.