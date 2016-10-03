WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. hospital chain Tenet
Healthcare Corp and two of its Atlanta-area units will
pay over $513 million to resolve criminal charges and civil
claims relating to a scheme to defraud the United States and to
pay kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals, the Justice
Department said on Monday.
Tenet subsidiaries Atlanta Medical Center Inc and North
Fulton Medical Center Inc have agreed to plead guilty to
conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay healthcare
kickbacks and bribes in plea agreements that remain subject to
court approvals, the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)