(Corrects Spain win over Ukraine to last month)

MADRID Oct 9 Spain's tennis federation (RFET) will announce Alex Corretja's replacement as Davis Cup captain on Thursday, with local media reporting former world number one Carlos Moya had already agreed a one-year contract to the end of 2014.

The new captain will be presented at a news conference in Madrid at midday local time (1000 GMT) on Thursday, a federation spokesman said on Wednesday. He declined to confirm Moya was taking over.

The 37-year-old Moya retired from the ATP Tour at the end of 2010 and his first task would be to prepare Spain for their opening World Group tie at home to Germany at the end of January.

A close friend of Mallorcan compatriot and current world number one Rafa Nadal, in March 1999 Moya became the first Spaniard to rise to the top of the ATP rankings since they were created in 1973 and held the spot for two weeks.

One of the finest moments of his Davis Cup career came in Seville in 2004 when he beat Andy Roddick to clinch the title against the United States.

Corretja succeeded Albert Costa, now RFET sporting director, as Davis Cup captain after Spain's triumph against Argentina in the 2011 final.

They were runners-up to Czech Republic last year before a depleted team missing injured talisman Nadal, who was also absent from the 2012 final, suffered a surprise defeat away to Canada in the 2013 first round.

Nadal returned to help Spain retain their elite World Group status in a 5-0 playoff success against Ukraine last month.

Corretja said after the victory in Madrid he wanted to continue but the federation decided a fresh start was needed.