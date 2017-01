UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal edges Dimitrov to set up dream Federer final

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Rafa Nadal had to be at his battling best to outlast Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 at the Australian Open on Friday and set up a mouth-watering ninth grand slam final meeting with his great rival Roger Federer.