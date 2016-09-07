Sept 7 Latest news from the 10th day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2205 NISHIKORI OUSTS MURRAY IN A THRILLING MATCH

Men's sixth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan knocked out second seed Andy Murray of Britain 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 to reach the semi-finals.

The 2014 U.S. Open finalist will face either Stan Wawrinka or Juan Martin del Potro in the last four.

1954 IRREGULAR BETTING ON U.S. OPEN MATCH UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) is investigating a first-round match at the U.S. Open after irregular betting patterns were detected.

The alert came after 15th seed Timea Bacsinszky's 6-1 6-1 victory over Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia.

READ MORE

Nishikori upsets Murray to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

TIU investigates irregular betting on U.S. Open match

Pliskova earns breakthrough win to reach US Open semis

Djokovic into semis after another opponent retires

Wozniacki drops wounded Sevastova to reach semi-finals

Konjuh announces herself at U.S. Open

Monfils routs Pouille to reach US Open semi-finals

Kerber reaches semis as Vinci tripped up by foot fault

1850 KAROLINA PLISKOVA WILL HAVE ONE EYE ON HER POTENTIAL SEMI-FINAL OPPONENT

I want to watch, for sure, but normally I go dinner about 7:30 and they play at 7:00. So hopefully we find some restaurant where the tennis is in TV (smiling.)," the Czech player said.

"I'm going to just, you know -- I know both players, and like I said before, it always depends more on me than on them."

1725 PLISKOVA POWERS PAST KONJUH

Women's 10th seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost just five points on her serve en route to a crushing 6-2 6-2 win over Croatian youngster Ana Konjuh that sent her into the semi-finals.

1600 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play begins on the 10th day of the U.S. Open at a bright and sunny Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Ana Konjuh (CRO) v 10-Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Not Before 1700 GMT/1PM ET

6-Kei Nishikori (JPN) v 2-Andy Murray (GBR)

Not before 2300 GMT/7PM ET

1-Serena Williams (USA) v 5-Simona Halep (ROU)

Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) v 3-Stan Wawrinka (SUI) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Pingue)